Adam Driver had no qualms stripping off in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Washington DC: Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has said that actor Adam Driver didn't need much convincing to appear topless in a scene in the movie.

Johnson said that the 34-year-old actor, who plays the part of Kylo Ren in the science-fiction series, is in good physical condition.

When asked about Adam being shy about stripping off in that particular scene, Rian replied, "No, no, he`s good. He`s great. He knew he looked good.Adam was in good shape as he had been preparing for the action sequences in the movie and according to Johnson, he did not hesitate to remove his shirt. Adam looks so damn good because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes. I'm like, Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there," Johnson told People.

Johnson has recently also hit back at criticism of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, insisting it was important to take the franchise forward.

"The goal is never to divide or make people upset, but I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if SW is going to grow, move forward and stay vital," Johnson wrote on Twitter.