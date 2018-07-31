हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

After backing out of 'Bharat', Priyanka Chopra signs a Hollywood film

Piggy Chops has signed another Hollywood film, that too with the handsome Chris Pratt! 

After backing out of &#039;Bharat&#039;, Priyanka Chopra signs a Hollywood film
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is making a lot of headlines these days. The actress surprised everyone when she walked out of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. Speculations are that PeeCee walked out of the film as she is set to tie the knot with International pop-sensation Nick Jonas but there are other reports surfacing that the actress had issues with the pay-cheque that she was being offered. The actress will also be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'.

Now, as per a report in WION, Piggy Chops has signed another Hollywood film, that too with the handsome Chris Pratt! The title of the film is 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' and it is being helmed by Game of Thrones fame Michelle MacLaren. As per the report, the actress will play Patt's love interest in the film.

The plot of the film revolves around a counter-intelligence unit that is formed by psychotherapist Dr Sebastian Ghislain (played by Pratt). Sebastian transforms agents of three personas – a cowboy, a ninja and a viking. The film is slated to release on June 28, 2019. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick's marriage rumours are being fuelled each day. There is strong buzz in the industry that the duo will get married in September or October. Well, looks like we will have to wait for the official announcement to know exactly when will PeeCee tie the knot!

