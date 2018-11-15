हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amber Heard

Amber Heard exercised for five hours every day for 'Aquaman' role

The actress makes sure her workouts are never an "obligation".

Amber Heard exercised for five hours every day for &#039;Aquaman&#039; role

Los Angeles: Actress Amber Heard had to work out five hours every day for six months to prepare for her role as Mera, the daughter of King Nereus in the forthcoming film "Aquaman".

"I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day," Heard told Shape magazine. 

The actress makes sure her workouts are never an "obligation".

"When I'm not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it does not feel like an obligation. I like running because it's a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus. 

"Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it's invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am," she said.

 

Tags:
Amber HeardAquaman roleAquamanJason MomoaHollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close