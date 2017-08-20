close
Annabelle Creation movie review: THESE audience reactions will come in handy at ticket counter

Helmed by David F. Sandberg, the flick stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 13:42
Annabelle Creation movie review: THESE audience reactions will come in handy at ticket counter

New Delhi: American supernatural horror film 'Annabelle: Creation', which was recently released in India, is winning the hearts of moviegoers. The movie is being appropriated by cinema lovers for its 'genuinely' scary content and 'unpredictability' of the script.

The movie is a prequel to 2014s 'Annabelle,' which was a huge box-office success, earning a massive 256 million USD worldwide on its modest 6 million USD budget.

Check out some audience reactions:



(With inputs from agencies)
 

