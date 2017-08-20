Annabelle Creation movie review: THESE audience reactions will come in handy at ticket counter

New Delhi: American supernatural horror film 'Annabelle: Creation', which was recently released in India, is winning the hearts of moviegoers. The movie is being appropriated by cinema lovers for its 'genuinely' scary content and 'unpredictability' of the script.

The movie is a prequel to 2014s 'Annabelle,' which was a huge box-office success, earning a massive 256 million USD worldwide on its modest 6 million USD budget.

Check out some audience reactions:

Just watched #AnnabelleCreation and my oh my, I think I burned 800 calories. The scares kept on coming and my heart didn't stop racing — MatthewWH (@mattwh92) August 11, 2017

@annabellemovie watched #AnnabelleCreation yesterday with my friends and i loveeeedddd it! the scares jus kept coming and never stopped pic.twitter.com/8FrnlKproh — Nandini N (@CandidNandini) August 20, 2017

Throwing away all the dolls in the house at once and not buying any for my kids as well. #AnnabelleCreation — Kosha (@kosha_shah11) August 20, 2017

Saw #AnnabelleCreation and was very impressed!! By far the scariest movie of 2017. Now I can’t wait for another horror movie, which is #IT — Ashwin (@AshwinAcharya_) August 20, 2017

#AnnabelleCreation sound effects make my heart almost out of my chest (ps i couldn't sleep last night) — Avril (@Avrilll_13) August 20, 2017

I want to personally thank @ponysmasher for the lack of sleep I'm about to have for the next month! #AnnabelleCreation #terrifying — Pat Brown (@pat_brown44) August 20, 2017

Not sleeping or doing anything alone for a few years... #AnnabelleCreation — bianca valenzuela (@bvalenzuela211) August 20, 2017

Helmed by David F. Sandberg, the flick stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.

(With inputs from agencies)

