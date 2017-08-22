close
Annabelle Creation: Woman screams in horror after watching spooky film – See VIDEO

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:36
Mumbai: David F Sandberg’s ‘Annabelle Creation’ is garnering positive reviews from critics but the film has been too-spooky-to-handle for a few faint-hearted people. A video of a woman screaming in horror after watching the film in a Brazilian theatre has surfaced online.

According to dailymail.co.uk, the unnamed 20-year-old had visited a cinema in Teresina, north-east Brazil, for a late-night show of the supernatural thriller, which happens to be a prequel to ‘Annabelle’ and the fourth instalment in ‘The Conjuring Series’.

She was reportedly rushed to a hospital after she became hysterical. Her friends apparently tried to calm her down as she started to punch herself in the face, screaming loudly and coughing uncontrollably.

Check out the video here:

TAGS

Annabelle CreationAnnabelle Creation moviehorror filmsHollywood filmsHollywood horror films

