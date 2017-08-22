Annabelle Creation: Woman screams in horror after watching spooky film – See VIDEO

Mumbai: David F Sandberg’s ‘Annabelle Creation’ is garnering positive reviews from critics but the film has been too-spooky-to-handle for a few faint-hearted people. A video of a woman screaming in horror after watching the film in a Brazilian theatre has surfaced online.

According to dailymail.co.uk, the unnamed 20-year-old had visited a cinema in Teresina, north-east Brazil, for a late-night show of the supernatural thriller, which happens to be a prequel to ‘Annabelle’ and the fourth instalment in ‘The Conjuring Series’.

She was reportedly rushed to a hospital after she became hysterical. Her friends apparently tried to calm her down as she started to punch herself in the face, screaming loudly and coughing uncontrollably.

Check out the video here:

The film which released in the US on August 11 stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto.