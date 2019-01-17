Anne Hathaway to topline Robert Zemeckis' 'The Witches'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has been roped in for a major role in Robert Zemeckis' film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book "The Witches".

The project hails from studio Warner Bros and will be produced by Oscar-winning directors -- Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

Del Toro was earlier attached to direct the project but had to step aside due to scheduling conflicts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop, even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Hathaway, 36, is set to play the role of Grand Witch.

The book was previously adapted by the Warner Bros into a 1990 film, starring Anjelica Huston as Grand Witch.

Zemeckis will pen the script for the new film along with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke. They will also co-produce the feature.

Hathaway is currently awaiting the release of thriller "Serenity", which reunites her with "Interstellar" co-star Matthew McConaughey. She will also be seen in the comedy "The Hustle" and Netflix drama "The Last Thing He Wanted".