हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort to play lead in 'The Great High School Imposter'

Actor Ansel Elgort is set to star in drama "The Great High School Imposter". 

Ansel Elgort to play lead in &#039;The Great High School Imposter&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Ansel Elgort is set to star in drama "The Great High School Imposter". 

The story is based on a Daniel Riley GQ Magazine article published this year about Artur Samarin, a young Ukranian man who posed as a teenager so he could be adopted by a childless couple in a small Pennsylvania town and became the top student in his high school. Saramin was five years older than he claimed. His adopted parents turned him into the authorities.

According to Deadline, Mike Makowsky is adapting the script for the project to be produced by Jeremy Steckler of Conde Nast Entertainment.

Makowsky, Elgort, and Emily Gerson Saines will be executive producers. 

Tags:
Ansel ElgortThe Great High School ImposterDaniel Riley

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close