Anupam Kher, Russell Peters join forces for a funny detective series
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Saturday took to Twitter to share with fans an interesting news. The 61-year-old actor announced that he will be joining hands with ace comedian Russell Peters for a funny detective series. The 'Baby' star also posted a few pictures online.
In the images, he can be seen sharing the frame with Russell. Also, we can see Anupam dressed in the sailor attire in one of the photo.
"Always wanted 2 act in a funny detective series. Thanks @therealrussellp @sandymoustache @markburton #TrevorHopkins for INDIAN DETECTIVE,' tweeted Anupam.
Always wanted 2 act in a funny detective series. Thanks @therealrussellp @sandymoustache @markburton #TrevorHopkins for INDIAN DETECTIVE. pic.twitter.com/0ygHjkUW4r
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 11, 2017
On the cinema front, Anupam will next be seen hitting the silver screen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Naam Shabana'. It is set to release on March 31, 2017.
