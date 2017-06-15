close
Anupam Kher's 'The Big Sick' to release in India on June 30

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher-starrer American film "The Big Sick" has been set for release in India on June 30.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:59
Anupam Kher&#039;s &#039;The Big Sick&#039; to release in India on June 30

Mumbai: Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher-starrer American film "The Big Sick" has been set for release in India on June 30.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on the real life of Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, who has co-written it with wife Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani also features in the film.

The romantic comedy film is being brought to India by MVP Entertainment, read a statement from the production company.

With a cast also including Shehnaz Treasury, Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Bo Burnham and Aidy Bryant, "The Big Sick" narrates the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with graduation student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets. 

However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) whom he has never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

Anupam KherThe Big SickThe Big Sick releaseThe Big Sick in indiaMichael Showalter

