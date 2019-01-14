Aquaman collections: Jason Momoa starrer crosses one $ billion worldwide at Box Office

New Delhi: Hollywood hunk Jason Momoa's recent success 'Aquaman' has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters. Fans have given it a big thumbs up and the collections are solid proof of it. The film is still going strong at the Box Office and pulling a huge crowd to theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Aquaman storms the global BO... Collects more than $ 1 billion worldwide in just over one month of its release... Is now No 2 DC film worldwide, behind #TheDarkKnightRises... Breakup:

Domestic: $ 287.9 million

International: $ 732.4 million

Still running.”

It is the sixth instalment in the DC Extended Universe and is directed by James Wan. The screenplay of 'Aquaman' is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall. And the story is by Geoff Johns, Wan and Beall.

The movie released in India a week before it hit the screens in the US. 'Aquaman' released in India on December 14, 2018.

'Aquaman' features Jason Momoa, Amber Heard in the lead roles with Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

It is the third live-action theatrical film featuring the title character, following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. It is touted as the first full-length feature film centred around the character.