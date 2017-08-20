close
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2': 3D version to release on September 15! - Watch trailer

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 15:18
Arnold Schwarzenegger&#039;s &#039;Terminator 2&#039;: 3D version to release on September 15! - Watch trailer

New Delhi: Are you a 'Terminator' fan? Well, then we have a great news for you. You will be amazed to know that Arnold Schwarzenegger's blockbuster film 'Terminator 2' will soon be taking the silver screens by storm in 3D.

The movie will be reportedly releasing in India on September 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to confirm the same. 

T2 was an instant classic when it was released in 1991. The movie earned four Oscars and topped the Box Office for the year with $204.8 million in North America and another $315 million around the world.

James Cameron departed the franchise after T2, but Arnold Schwarzenegger returned as the T-800 in 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003), skipped 'Terminator: Salvation' (2009) and again reprised the role in last year's 'Terminator: Genisys'.

(With ANI inputs)

Terminator 2Terminator 2 3dTerminator 2 release dateArnold SchwarzeneggerJames Cameron

