Avengers 4 official title revealed by accident

A cinematographer, who worked on 'Avengers: Infinity War', may have inadvertently leaked the official title of the film's 2019 follow-up.

Los Angeles: A cinematographer, who worked on 'Avengers: Infinity War', may have inadvertently leaked the official title of the film's 2019 follow-up.

According to Omega Underground, the website run by Trent Opaloch has the film listed as, 'Avengers: End Game'.

Interestingly, the cinematographer has since updated his site and changed the name back to 'Avengers 4'.

Opaloch has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014 and has also worked on 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and "Captain America: Civil War". 

The supposed gaffe comes after Tom Holland, who starred in "Infinity War", revealed the name of his next stand-alone, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in a faux pas on Instagram.

