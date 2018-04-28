हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office collection, day 1: Marvel film creates record, earns Rs 30.30 crore in India

The third instalment in the ‘Avengers’ franchise, 'Infinity War', which hit the theatres on Friday in India, has checked itself into the record books by posting the highest first day Box Office collection in India by any Hollywood flick this year. 

As per the BoxofficeIndia.com, the net box office collections of the film stands at Rs 31.3 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to the Twitter to share the collection of the film at Indian ticket counters. 

Check out his post: 

'Infinity War' features more than 20 superheroes from Marvel's ever-expanding cinematic universe, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Critics largely praised the movie for its ambition, scale and wit and for a jaw-dropping ending that seems designed to get audiences hooked for another instalment next year.

'Infinity War' opened Wednesday in some overseas markets, where it has sold USD 95 million worth of tickets in its first two days, Disney said.

