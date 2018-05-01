हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Avengers: Infinity War Box Office collections—Marvel movie earns Rs 147 cr in India

The American superhero flick is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers and is produced by Marvel Studios.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most talked about superhero ventures in this year, 'Avengers: Infinity War' has turned out to be a global success. The film has shattered many records and is likely to create many more not just in the West but also in India. Marvel Comics' fiction adventure ride is going strong at the Box Office and the latest figures are mind-blowing.

The film hit the screens on April 27, 2018, and has garnered a thunderous response from the audiences. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India collections of the film.

The American superhero flick is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers and is produced by Marvel Studios. The film happens to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. It marks the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The screenplay is by the writing team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film boasts of having an incredible ensemble star cast with many actors from previous MCU films. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

There are big names such as Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt to name a few.

