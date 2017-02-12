'Avengers: Infinity War' first look will gear you up for the awesomeness

New Delhi: Attention comic book fans, Marvel Entertainment on Friday unveiled the first look of their upcoming movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' online and it is interesting enough to give you goosebumps. In the short clip, actor Chris Pratt shares his first-day shooting experience on the sets of the Russo brothers directorial.

The first look also features Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland. It also confirms that the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' will be joining the 'Avengers' in this movie to fight for the infinity stones against their greatest villain Thanos.

Watch for yourself:

'Avengers: Infinity War' is slated to release in May 2018.