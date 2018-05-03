Avengers: Infinity War India Box Office collections—Superhero flick earns over Rs 188 cr

New Delhi: Hollywood flick Avengers: Infinity War has taken the India Box Office on fire. The film has set the cash registers ringing and its craze can be felt not just in the West but also in India. And now it can easily be labelled as a global hit.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India collections of the film.

#AvengersInfinityWar witnesses its first noticeable decline on Wed, yet the biz is in double digits... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 146.91 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 188.35 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2018

The film hit the screens on April 27, 2018, and has garnered a thunderous response from the audiences. The American superhero flick is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers and is produced by Marvel Studios.

'Avengers: Infinity War' happens to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. It marks the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The screenplay is by the writing team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film boasts of having an incredible ensemble star cast with many actors from previous MCU films. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

There are big names such as Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt to name a few.