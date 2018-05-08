Avengers: Infinity War India Box Office collections—This Marvel storm is unstoppable!

New Delhi: There is no stopping Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office! The Marvel venture has created a storm and is still going strong. The Avengers craze has taken the viewers in its stride and the buzz is simply unstoppable. The film has gained a positive response and a great good word of mouth publicity has certainly set the cash registers ringing.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India collections of the film.

#AvengersInfinityWar stands TALL and TRIUMPHANT... Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India [NBOC]... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 192.28 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 246.51 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2018

#TheJungleBook

NettBOC: ₹ 188 cr

GrossBOC: ₹ 261 cr

Note: Lifetime biz. While #AvengersInfinityWar has crossed NettBOC of #TheJungleBook, it will cross GrossBOC in few days... #AvengersInfinityWar will also be the first Hollywood film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark in India [NBOC]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2018

'Avengers: Infinity War' happens to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. It marks the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The screenplay is by the writing team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film hit the screens on April 27, 2018, and has garnered a thunderous response from the audiences and earned Rs 210 crore in India already. The American superhero flick is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers and is produced by Marvel Studios.

There are big names such as Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt to name a few.

The film boasts of having an incredible ensemble star cast with many actors from previous MCU films. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

Have you seen the film as yet?