'Avengers: Infinity War' now fastest film to earn $1 bn worldwide

Los Angeles: 'Avengers: Infinity War' has crossed $1 billion worldwide, setting the record for the fastest film to reach the milestone.

The Disney-Marvel film, which released on April 27, will take in around $122 million this weekend from 4,474 North American locations, which, combined with its international total, will push it past the $1 billion mark, reports variety.com.

'Avengers: Infinity War" is Marvel's sixth film to reach that number, including the second most recent instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe "Black Panther".

"Avengers: Infinity War" brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain, Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson.

The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

The superhero tentpole opened to $257.6 million last weekend, attaining the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.

The film got a flying start in India too by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.