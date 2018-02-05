Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl teaser: 30-second clip is full of superheroes and mind-blowing action—Watch

The first trailer of Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl, which is jam-packed with Marvel superheroes, was released on Sunday and it's geektastic.

The 30-second long trailer sees our favourite superheroes quipping, fighting and teaming up to fight against the powerful Thanos before he can destroy the universe.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film intended to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The film stars:



Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye

Samuel L Jackson

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Don Cheadle as James Rhodey Rhodes / War Machine

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

Paul Bettany as Vision

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Benedict Wong as Wong

Karen Gillan as Nebula

'Avengers: Infinity War' opens on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.