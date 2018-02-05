हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl teaser: 30-second clip is full of superheroes and mind-blowing action—Watch

The first trailer of Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl, which is jam-packed with Marvel superheroes, was released on Sunday and it's geektastic. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 14:49 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

The 30-second long trailer sees our favourite superheroes quipping, fighting and teaming up to fight against the powerful Thanos before he can destroy the universe. 

Watch the trailer here: 

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film intended to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. 

The film stars:
  
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man
Josh Brolin as Thanos
Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers
Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye
Samuel L Jackson
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord
Zoe Saldana as Gamora
Dave Bautista as Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer
Bradley Cooper as Rocket
Vin Diesel as Groot
Don Cheadle as James Rhodey Rhodes / War Machine
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier
Paul Bettany as Vision
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man
Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
Benedict Wong as Wong
Karen Gillan as Nebula

'Avengers: Infinity War' opens on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

Trending