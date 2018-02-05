Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl teaser: 30-second clip is full of superheroes and mind-blowing action—Watch
The first trailer of Avengers Infinity War Super Bowl, which is jam-packed with Marvel superheroes, was released on Sunday and it's geektastic.
The 30-second long trailer sees our favourite superheroes quipping, fighting and teaming up to fight against the powerful Thanos before he can destroy the universe.
Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film intended to be the sequel to 2012's Marvel's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.
The film stars:
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man
Josh Brolin as Thanos
Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers
Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye
Samuel L Jackson
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord
Zoe Saldana as Gamora
Dave Bautista as Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer
Bradley Cooper as Rocket
Vin Diesel as Groot
Don Cheadle as James Rhodey Rhodes / War Machine
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier
Paul Bettany as Vision
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man
Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
Benedict Wong as Wong
Karen Gillan as Nebula
'Avengers: Infinity War' opens on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.