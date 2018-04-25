BAFTA Awards 2019 to air on February 10

London: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the dates for its next year's ceremony. The BAFTA Awards will take place on February 10, 2019, in London, a statement from the British Academy stated.

It also announced that Britannia Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles on Friday, October 26, 2018.

This year, actor Gary Oldman won the Best Actor trophy at the BAFTAs for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, while Frances McDormand bagged the Best Actress award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

McDormand's co-star Sam Rockwell went home with Best Supporting Actor trophy while "I, Tonya" star Allison Janney was adjudged the Best Supporting Actress.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was declared the Best Film at the 71st British Academy Film Awards.