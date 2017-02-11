'Batman' movie to be directed by Matt Reeves
Los Angeles: The "Batman" standalone movie has found its new director in "Planet of the Apes" filmmaker Matt Reeves.
Reeves is in early talks to replace Ben Affleck as the director of "The Batman," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Affleck remains on board to portray Bruce Wayne/Batman and co-wrote the script with DC Films co-head Geoff Johns.
The 44-year-old actor was developing the project as a directing vehicle but after considerable hand-wringing officially exited the project last week.
"Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film," Affleck had said in a statement.
