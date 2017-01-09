'Baywatch' trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra as baddie Victoria Leeds will win your hearts!
New Delhi: After ruling the Golden Globe Awards 2017 with her stunning outfit and spectacular attitude, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now successfully stolen the thunder away from Hollywood sensations - Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron – in the new trailer of their upcoming film 'Baywatch'.
Well, if you missed PeeCee in the first trailer of the Seth Gordon directorial, then you will definitely not be disappointed with this new video. Here, PeeCee can be seen introducing her character 'baddie' Victoria Leeds and flaunting her killer style.
Don’t believe us? Have a look:
'Baywatch' marks Priyanka's debut in the western cinematic universe. The movie also features Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach in prominent roles.
It is slated to release on May 26 this year.
