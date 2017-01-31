Beauty and the Beast: Final trailer of Emma Watson starrer will leave you spellbound
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 17:32
New Delhi: The final trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' was recently released online and it is spectacular enough to leave you spellbound. Here, actress Emma Watson can be seen essaying the character of 'Belle' with perfection.
The movie is a story of how a simple girl 'Belle' from a village makes a cursed prince realise the value of inner beauty and helps him break the curse.
Have a look:
Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast', a live-action adaptation of the studio's animated namesake classic , also features Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, GuguMbatha-Raw, Hattie Morahan, Nathan Mack, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 17:32
