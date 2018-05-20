Being a producer allowed me to be more accountable: Vin Diesel

Los Angeles: Actor Vin Diesel says being a producer allowed him to be more accountable for the overall film.

"Being a producer allowed me to be more accountable for the overall picture. All of our characters shine so well," Diesel said in a statement to IANS.

"That`s a testament to wanting everyone in the cast to shine, wanting the director to be the best. I like walking away from a film and everyone in the film being applauded for doing the best work," he added.

Diesel has backed films like "Fast & Furious", "The Last Witch Hunter", "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", "Riddick" and "Hitman".

At the moment, the actor is happy about the success of "Avengers: Infinity War". He is the voice of Groot from the universe of "Guardians of the Galaxy". "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2" will air in India on Star Movies on Sunday.

Talking about "Avengers: Infinity War", Diesel said: "It is a really good family to be a part of and I don`t think we ever lost our sense of family. The Marvel universe was so welcoming that we just came in and felt so grateful to be there."

As Groot, Diesel just has one line to say: "I am Groot". The actor says it is tricky to get the emotions right.

He said: "When I came into the recording booth although you would assume that there would be only three words in that recording booth `I am Groot`, but there was like a 50 page document on the left side of every page was `I am Groot` five to ten times on the right side was a paragraph or a sentence about what he was really trying to say, and so the game quickly became taking what he was really trying to say and distilling it down.

"It was tricky not hard but tricky and fun and challenging."