Ben Affleck finds Batman tough but sophisticated

Los Angels: Actor Ben Affleck thinks Batman, a role he has essayed in four films till now, is a tough but sophisticated character.

Affleck, 45, will reprise his role as the billionaire industrialist and his vigilante in the upcoming Justice League movie.

He and his co-star Gal Gadot, who plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, like the way their characters' differences make them work well together, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think both of them are very alpha-type. Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common," Gadot told SFX magazine.

"It`s like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything she does not, she has everything that he doesn`t and they work for the same cause... She`s warmer and more loving and open and he`s more sophisticated," she added.

Affleck believes that Batman is "tough, but sophisticated. He's an asshole. It`s total typecast".

The actor says the upcoming ensemble project will see a return to a "classic" Batman tale, rather than the raging caped crusader of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"This is a very different dynamic for Bruce Wayne from the first movie, where he was full of anger and resentment and a kind of irrational rage towards Superman. Here, he really is in the mode of your more classic Batman story, where he`s more heroic, trying to save and protect people, trying to build this unit. That was a totally different thing," said Affleck.

