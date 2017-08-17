close
Ben Affleck is not going to do stand-alone 'Batman' movie, says Casey Affleck

Actor Casey Affleck claimed his brother Ben Affleck would not return as Caped Crusader for a stand-alone "Batman" movie.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:56
Los Angeles: Actor Casey Affleck claimed his brother Ben Affleck would not return as Caped Crusader for a stand-alone "Batman" movie.

Ben is set to reprise his role of Batman in "Justice League", which will arrive in cinemas on November 16.

In an interview to the Hollywood Reporter, Casey said, "I thought he was an OK Batman. No, he was great. He was great. He's a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he's not going to do that movie (The Batman), I don't think. Sorry to say."

When the reporters reacted with shock, Affleck appeared to twist his statement.

"Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don't know," he said.

However, Ben had said he would not be exiting the role while visiting Comic Con to promote "Justice League". 

Ben AffleckCasey AffleckBatmanBatman movieBatman release dateJustice League

