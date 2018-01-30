Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci to star in Spider in the Web

Los Angeles: Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci have joined the cast of espionage thriller Spider in the Web.

To be directed by Eran Riklis, the film has been written by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Nakkache inspired by true events, reported Variety.

The film follows the story of a highly-lauded secret agent, Adereth, who is deemed to be past his prime by his superiors.

Haunted by his past, a last-minute redemption opportunity presents itself when he discovers a lead to the sales of chemical weapons to a Middle-Eastern dictatorship.

Kingsley, 74, will play Adereth, while Bellucci, 53, will be his enigmatic target Angela. The film will also star Israeli actor Itay Tiran, who will play the role of Mossad agent Daniel.

The project is an Israel-Belgium-Holland-Portugal joint- production.

Shooting will commence this spring in Belgium and the Netherlands.