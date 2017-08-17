close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange steals the limelight in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer - Watch

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the flick stars Chris Hemsworth in titular role. The film is slated to be released in the US on November 3.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:40
Benedict Cumberbatch&#039;s Doctor Strange steals the limelight in new &#039;Thor: Ragnarok&#039; trailer - Watch

New Delhi: Well, the moment all the comic book lovers were waiting for is finally here. You will be amazed to know that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has finally made an appearance in the international trailer of upcoming Hollywood movie 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer and it is awesome to the core.

We also get a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster and Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson. Chris, 33, sports a modern buzz cut with dark hair instead of Thor's signature shoulder length blonde locks as seen in previous movies.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the flick stars Chris Hemsworth in titular role. The film is slated to be released in the US on November 3.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Benedict CumberbatchDoctor StrangeThor RagnarokThor Ragnarok trailerThor Ragnarok international trailerChris Hemsworth

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video