Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange steals the limelight in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer - Watch

New Delhi: Well, the moment all the comic book lovers were waiting for is finally here. You will be amazed to know that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has finally made an appearance in the international trailer of upcoming Hollywood movie 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer and it is awesome to the core.

We also get a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster and Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson. Chris, 33, sports a modern buzz cut with dark hair instead of Thor's signature shoulder length blonde locks as seen in previous movies.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the flick stars Chris Hemsworth in titular role. The film is slated to be released in the US on November 3.

(With ANI inputs)