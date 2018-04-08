हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Black Panther surpasses Titanic, becomes 3rd biggest grosser ever in US

'Black Panther', featuring an all-black cast, falls behind 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Avatar', with a domestic total of $659.3 million till Friday.

IANS| Updated: Apr 08, 2018, 19:38 PM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther' surpassed the collections of James Cameron's gigantic 1997 'Titanic' to rank as the third top-grossing title of all time at the US box office.

'Black Panther', featuring an all-black cast, falls behind 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' ($936.7 million) and 'Avatar' ($760.5 million), with a domestic total of $659.3 million till Friday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

'Titanic' had finished at $659.5 million when it released in late 1997. Globally, 'Black Panther' has grossed $1.29 billion, ranking as the No 10 title of all time.

The Disney and Marvel superhero film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

The story, described as a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes, follows T'Challa as he is sworn in as king of Wakanda, a cloaked, technologically advanced nation in Africa that is home to the exotic metal vibranium, the source of Black Panther's powers.

