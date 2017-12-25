Blown away by reactions to Jumanji, says Dwayne Johnson

Los Angeles: Dwayne Johnson says he is overwhelmed by the audiences' reaction to his latest release, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

The 45-year-old actor said he is grateful to the people for showering their love on the film, making the occasion even special with Christmas festivities around.

See the posts:

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Grateful and blown away by your reactions after watching #JUMANJI. I wanted to make a fun Christmas movie for generations of families to enjoy around the world. I also wanted to make a movie for all the lovers out there.. when the sun goes down, the sexy smoldering eyebrow goes up when you see the movie. Yup, 9 months from now they’ll all be delivered... #JumanjiBabies Enjoy the movie!."

In another clip, the professional wrestler-turned-actor thanked the people for making Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle a must-see movie.

Amazing #Jumanji reports coming in ‘round the world that you guys are having the best time watching the movie. Get out and go have FUN.. you and your families deserve it. And I deserve my “me time” in my pick up truck going to workout, so thank ya, love ya, enjoy the movie, I’m out.