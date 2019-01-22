हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt not dating Charlize Theron, despite reports

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is not romantically involved with South African actor Charlize Theron.

Washington: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is not romantically involved with South African actor Charlize Theron.

According to People, a source has confirmed that the two do not share a romantic relationship and had met for the first time during the shooting of an advertisement six months ago. They were also accompanied by actor Adam Driver on the sets.

"Pitt and Theron did a shoot together six months ago. They have not been out together recently and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false," the magazine quoted the source as saying.

The speculations of the two dating hogged the headlines earlier this month.

While no confirmation or denial has been received from any of the two, Pitt has been occupied with his work post his split with Angelina Jolie.

The Golden Globe and Academy Award winner recently wrapped filming alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

