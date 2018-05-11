Bradley Cooper to star in Leonard Bernstein biopic

Los Angeles: "Burnt" actor Bradley Cooper will star and direct the biographical film on iconic composer Leonard Bernstein.

The 43-year-old actor will also produce the film along with Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, according to Variety.

The film's script will be penned by Cooper and Josh Singer.

This is the second project which will be based on the life of Bernstein as actor Jake Gyllenhaal is also going the portray the composer in the film "The American".

"True Detective" helmer Cary Fukunaga is directing the film with Gyllenhaal producing.

Bernstein rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic film "West Side Story".