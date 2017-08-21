Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

New Delhi: The remake of Eli Roth's 1974 film 'Death Wish' is already buzz of the town, but not for right reasons.

When the trailer for the movie dropped, the internet began singing an entirely different tune.

Twitter has been calling 'Death Wish' everything from "racist" to "alt-right fan fiction", and they're not done yet.

Many noted that the original flick had been set in New York City, and relocating it to Chicago in 2017 just felt "irresponsible."

Some of Twitter reactions are as follows:

A user wrote, "Angry, old white man becomes an armed vigilante against Chicago civilians. That's a dangerous message. Is Death Wish alt-right fan fiction?"

"Maybe #DeathWish isn't a good idea in a post-Trayvon Martin world. White dudes on vigilante rampages for their fridged wife is very 1980," wrote another user.

Another user tweeted, "Maybe it's the marketing, but seems a strange time to give a high-five to an older angry white dude going vigilante with lots of guns."

Many thought that the idea of a white man heroically taking matters into his own hand and using lethal violence to take out who he thinks deserves to die seems like something that might have flown back in the 70s, when the original flick was released, but it couldn't feel more ignorant nowadays.

However, there were many users who felt the uproar was just undesirable.

The makers of the film have still not made any comment on facing such backlash.

Helmed by Eli Roth, ' Death Wish' stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to release on November 22 in the U.S.