Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut

New Delhi: Bollywood divas - Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone – will be spilling their charm all over the western showbiz arena with their Hollywood debut films this year. And, defying all reports of rift and competition between them, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the duo are still good friends.

Pee Cee on Thursday took to Twitter to wish Dippy a very happy birthday and even congratulated her for the release of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

"Happy birthday @deepikapadukone may this year bring you lots of love and happiness..I wish u the best for #XXX Can't wait to watch it. Xoxo," the 'Dostana' actress tweeted.

Aww! That was so sweet of her.

Deepika's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will be releasing in India on January 14 this year. It also features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev in prominent roles.

The DJ Caruso directorial is said to be the third film in the 'xXx' franchise.