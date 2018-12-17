हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Carey Mulligan enjoys playing 'unlikeable' characters

Actor Carey Mulligan says "unlikable" characters attract her.

Carey Mulligan enjoys playing &#039;unlikeable&#039; characters
File Photo

Los Angeles: Actor Carey Mulligan says "unlikable" characters attract her.

The 33-year-old actor, who has received rave reviews for her performance in "Wildlife" in which she plays an unsympathetic 1960s wife and mother, believes the negative aspects of her character makes her more realistic.

''I kind of lean into the unlikable things. Because we all have slightly crap aspects to our personality, as much as we try and pretend that we don't, and that's what makes us real human beings.

"So I didn't really think about whether Jeanette was likeable or not. I suppose that's why it came as quite a shock when people started shouting at me in Q&As," Mulligan told The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast.

"Wildlife", directed by Paul Dano, also features Jake Gyllenhaal.

