Captain America

Chris Evans bids adieu to Captain America: It was an honour

Action star Chris Evans said goodbye to one of his most memorable on-screen characters, Captain America, as he wrapped up the filming of much awaited "Avengers 4". 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Action star Chris Evans said goodbye to one of his most memorable on-screen characters, Captain America, as he wrapped up the filming of much awaited "Avengers 4". 

In an emotional post on Twitter, Evans said it was an honour for him to play the iconic Marvel character.

"Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honour. 

"To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans wrote. 

There was an outpouring of reaction to his tweet, with some of the biggest stars praising the actor for his portrayal of the fan-favourite character.

"I'm not crying. I'm weeping. There's a difference," Ryan Reynolds tweeted. 

"What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin' on," Dwayne Johnson tweeted. 

Evans, 37, alluded to his exit from the franchise during a New York Times interview in March, when he stated, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."

Marvel fans first saw Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011 film "Captain America: The First Avenger." Since then he has appeared in five Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies as Cap.

The actor will star as Captain America for the last time in the yet untitled "Avengers 4", which is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019.

