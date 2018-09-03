हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Confirmed! Deepika Padukone to star in Vin Diesel's next 'xXx' film franchise

New Delhi: It's good news for Deepika Padukone fans! The actress, who made her smashing debut in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's actioner 'xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage' will be seen in the 4th instalment of the franchise as well.

The filmmaker DJ Caruso recently welcomed popular Chinese singer-actor Wang Yuan to the film franchise and when a fan asked him about Deepika, the director replied with an affirmative.

Check out the conversation here:

"xXx: Return of Xander Cage" was the third instalment in the "xXx" series after the 2002 film "xXx" and the 2005 entertainer "xXx: State of the Union". It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa. The promotion of the film got Diesel to India in January last year, and he had then said that his dream to explore the country has come true.

The film garnered mixed reviews and grossed over $346 million worldwide against a production budget of $85 million reportedly.

It was hailed as the highest-grossing film of Revolution Studios and in the franchise.

Back home, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Deepika's performance was appreciated by the critics and viewers alike.

The actress has not officially confirmed signing any new film after 'Padmaavat'.

 

