हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Creed 2

Creed 2: It's Adonis against Ivan Drago's son

Also starring Tessa Thompson, the flick will hit the theatres on November 2. 

Creed 2: It&#039;s Adonis against Ivan Drago&#039;s son
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: Michael B. Jordan is all set for his return to the ring as Adonis Creed in the upcoming sequel to the Rocky spinoff, 'Creed 2'. In the new trailer for Creed II, Adonis Creed takes on the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the Soviet boxer who killed his father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the boxing ring. One person who doesn't want to see this battle of legacies is Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), who was there when his best friend Apollo died. 

The film is the sequel to 'Creed', which earned more than USD 170 million at the worldwide box office. It is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., from an original screenplay written by Stallone.

Tags:
Creed 2Adonis CreedMichael B. JordanDolph LundgrenIvan Dragofilm sequel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close