'Creed II' will surprise Indians: Director Steven Caple

Los Angeles: Director Steven Caple Jr. is confident that Indians will love "Creed II".

"I think they (Indians) will be surprised. They will watch a film which is not just about boxing movie. There is lot of heart in the film, a lot of emotions surrounding these fights," Caple Jr. said in a statement to IANS.

"There is happiness and lot of Rocky moments and classic moments that we all love," he added.

"Creed II" is a sports drama film, which will release in India on November 30. It will premiere on the small screen on Movies NOW channel next year.

"Creed II" is a sequel to "Creed" and the eighth instalment in the "Rocky" film series. It also stars Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

Stallone and Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film "Rocky IV". Ryan Coogler, who directed the first franchise of "Creed", returns as an executive producer on "Creed II".

The film, being brought to India by Warner Bros Pictures, follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior.

Talking about working with Sylvester, he said: "I remember talking to him for the first time and he said that I can`t wait to get to Philadelphia so that I can start getting into the Rocky mode. So, I can see him going through this whole transition. He had his ball out, so he walked around with his ball in the hotel room, just getting back to the Rocky mode. And then on the sets, I think he just knows his characters really well.

"It`s just a matter of not standing in his way and giving him just some direction for his scenes. Also, the best of him comes out when he improvs and when he is in the moment. So, I think for me it was just creating an atmosphere for him and whoever was in the scene with him to be comfortable and allow him to do his thing."