Danny Glover joins 'Jumanji' sequel

Washington: American actor Danny Glover has been roped in to star in the upcoming sequel of popular Hollywood film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

Details regarding Glover`s role and the storyline of the film have been kept under the wraps by the makers, reported Variety.

Glover will star opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, all of whom are set to return. Besides Glover, American rapper Awkwafina is also in final negotiations for a significant part in the film and Danny DeVito has also joined the cast.

The sequel will be directed by Jake Kasdan and is slated for a release on December 13.

Release in December 2017, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' earned USD 557 million worldwide. It is a sequel to the 1995 hit film 'Jumanji', starring Robin Williams.