Deadpool 2 Box Office: Ryan Renolds' flick crosses lifetime business of first installment, collects Rs 48 cr

New Delhi: Ryan Renolds' 'Deadpool 2' has already emerged as a Box Office success. The movie hit the theatres on May 18 this year and so far, has received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics.

The collection figures speak for themselves how well the movie has fared with the audience.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote, #Deadpool2 fared well in the weekend, but declined on weekdays... Has crossed the *lifetime biz* of the first #Deadpool... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.76 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 48.18 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions.

#Deadpool2 fared well in the weekend, but declined on weekdays... Has crossed the *lifetime biz* of the first #Deadpool... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.76 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.02 cr. Total: _ 48.18 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2018

'Deadpool 2' is the eleventh installment in the 'X-Men' film series, and a sequel to the 2016 film 'Deadpool'. The American superhero film has been helmed by David Leitch and also stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Jack Kesy among others.

Actor Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to Ryan Reynold's character in the Hindi version of 'Deadpool 2'.

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.

The film has been brought to India by Fox Star India and opened to theatres on May 18.