Deadpool 2 gets massive start at Indian Box Office—Check out Day 1 collections

New Delhi: Ryan Renolds' Deadpool 2 has already emerged as a Box Office success. The movie hit the theatres on May 18, 2018, and received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The first day collections of the film are out and the figures speak for themselves how well the movie has fared with the audience.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures:

He wrote-

#Deadpool2 takes an EXCELLENT START... FOURTH BIGGEST Day 1 - 2018 [Hindi + Hollywood films]... Expect biz to multiply on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 11.25 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018

In yet another Tweet, Taran wrote-

Hollywood films are strengthening and cementing their reach in India... #Deadpool2 has an Adults certification, yet the opening day is in double digits [all versions]... Proves, yet again, Hollywood event films/popular franchises are massive crowd pullers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018

Deadpool 2 has been helmed by David Leitch and also stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon among others.