close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Deadpool 2' resumes filming two days after stuntwoman's death

Production on "Deadpool 2" has resumed, two days after a female stunt person died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of Ryan Reynolds starrer.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 11:50
&#039;Deadpool 2&#039; resumes filming two days after stuntwoman&#039;s death
Image Courtesy: You Tube Grab

Los Angeles: Production on "Deadpool 2" has resumed, two days after a female stunt person died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of Ryan Reynolds starrer.

Joi "SJ" Harris, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Vancouver set of "Deadpool 2", was identified as the first African-American female professional road racer.

Just before resuming the shoot, Reynolds led a moment of silence for Harris, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The tragic incident took place at the 1000 Block of West Waterfront Road, Vancouver BC, near Jack Poole Plaza.

Reynolds had also posted a statement on social media, saying, "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.

"My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world."

Production on "Deadpool 2" began in late June and the film is scheduled to release in 2018.

TAGS

Deadpool 2Ryan Reynoldsfemale stuntfemale stunt deathHarrismotorcycle crash

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video