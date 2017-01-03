Deepika Padukone goes all desi in her message to 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel!

New Delhi: Tall and talented Deepika Padukone is all set for maiden Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage'. The film will see Dippy play a character named Serena Unger and her fans back home can't really wait for it.

Deepika recently took to Twitter and posted a very special message for her co-star Vin. The most beautiful thing about the message is that it's not written in English but Hindi. Cute, isn't it?

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार!

'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' is going to hit the screens first in India and then globally. The film is releasing in the country on January 14, 2017, and across the world on January 20, 2017.

Who knows we might even see Vin promoting his film along with Deepika in India and that too wearing a traditional sherwani.

Well, the girl is surely making India proud globally.