Deepika Padukone preps up for worldwide release of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'!

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Deepika Padukone is a busy bee currently as she has left for the worldwide premiere of her maiden Hollywood project 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage'.

Recently, Vin Diesel received a warm desi style reception at the Mumbai airport along with Deepika and director DJ Caruso. The international superstar was left overwhelmed with the hospitality showered on him and others. Band, baaja and colourful baaraatis danced their way to welcome our videshi guests.

Dippy darling even hosted a special screening and after party for her Bollywood friends. The actress has now packed her bags and left for the worldwide promotions of her film which has a global release on January 20, 2017. In India, the film was released ahead of its international release on January 14, 2017.

Deepika was spotted at the airport here on Friday night. She said: "I haven't had the time to talk to anyone who has seen the film. I am happy for whoever came, they came to support and encourage, reported IANS.

"We are so happy with the turnout of the media, and all our fans have been so amazing in these two days. Vin just left a while ago and he was so happy and overwhelmed by everything that India had to offer."

The film's team has left for the US for its worldwide premiere, which will happen on January 20.

(With IANS inputs)