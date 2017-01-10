Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh may host THIS Hollywood hunk?

Mumbai: Rumoured couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may host Hollywood hunk Vin Diesel when he arrives in India for a 2-day trip to promote his upcoming film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, reports suggest.

Diesel is expected to be in India to join his co-star Deepika Padukone, who is gung ho about her debut Hollywood flick. Interestingly, ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ will release in India first, a week before it hits the silverscreen in the international arena.

Deepika had dropped a hint through her tweet about Diesel’s trip to our country. The Hollywood hunk is expected to interact with his fans and the media and even host a special screening of the film for Bollywood’s who’s who.

According to a report in MissMalini.com originally attributed to The Quint, Diesel will be here on 12 and 13 January.

“He agreed to be here only on the condition that Deepika play his Indian host. She will be setting aside all her other commitments on 12 and 13 January to be with Vin Diesel. She will also host a dinner for Diesel with Ranveer Singh,” the Quint quoted a source as saying.

Well, it sounds quite interesting!