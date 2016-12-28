Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ will release in India first – Check out date

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has all the reasons to be thrilled and ecstatic. Her debut Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander cage’ will release in India first! Yes, you read that right. The film’s release starring Vin Diesel has been preponed in India.

The dimpled beauty took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce the release date of the film. Check out her tweet here:

“thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first!before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel (sic).”

The actioner directed by D.J.Caruso that also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose and Toni Collette will release worldwide on January 20.

This may cut into business of ‘OK Jaanu’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur which is scheduled to hit the silverscreen on January 13.