Deepika Padukone to appear on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is following in the footsteps of her Bollywood contemporary and competition Priyanka Chopra. The dimpled actress, who recently turned 31, is all set to appear on `The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, a report suggests.

According to a US based leading entertainment portal, Headline Planet, Deepika will appear on the very famous talk show on January 18, to promote her Hollywood debut `xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel.

Interestingly, the film will release in India first. The D.J.Caruso directorial will hit the silverscreen on January 14 in India and then have a worldwide release on January 20.

Deepika is now doing what her ‘Bajirao Mastani’ co-star Priyanka did a while back. The two pretty actresses are making India proud abroad. They have succeeded in grabbing a million eyeballs in the international showbiz arena too!

Priyanka has her debut Hollywoad film – Baywatch – lined up for release this year!

Way to go ladies! More power to you.

(With ANI inputs)