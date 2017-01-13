Deepika Padukone to work with Vin Diesel again; ‘xXx 4’ on cards?

Mumbai: Vin Diesel is in India right now to promote his upcoming film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, the third instalment of the ‘xXx’ franchise that marks the Hollywood debut of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

The dimpled Indian beauty, who hosted Vin last night at the grand premiere of the action-thriller in the city may team up with the Hollywood hunk again. However, we do not know if Diesel and D.J.Caruso’s impromptu chat during the press conference highlighted their actual plans.

According to an ANI report, when Diesel was asked by the media, what was so special about working with Deepika and would he like to work with her again, he repeated the question, "What is so special to work with Deepika and would you like to work with her again?"

Filmmaker D.J. Caruso chose to answer the question by asking Vin, "How many days shoot are you talking about?"

To which the 49-year-old actor added, "How soon?" and asked Caruso, "When are we working together again?...Do you have a date?”

The director replied, "I heard that I should start preparing something to be ready for spring, early summer."

"Wow! I think that tells you a little something. If in May, we are filming for Viacom the next xXx, it would be very evident how much I like working with her," Vin exclaimed.

The actor-director duo may have casually discussed the next franchise with Deepika on board but it would be difficult to say if their conversation actually hinted about the ‘xXx 4’.

Nonetheless, Caruso even went on to say that the film could be titled added, ‘ Serena`s Revenge’.

For the uninitiated, Deepika essays a character named Serena Unger in `xXx: Return of Xander Cage.`

(With ANI inputs)