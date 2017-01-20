Deepika Padukone wants to work with THIS Hollywood superstar!

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Deepika Padukone expanded her horizons and starred in her big Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' opposite Vin Diesel. The tall and talented actress has been globe-trotting to promote her film all this while.

PTI quoted Deepika as saying that after Vin next Hollywood biggie in her mind is none other than Ryan Gosling. The 31-year-old Bollywood star, who made her international debut with "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", said Gosling is on her wishlist, reported USA Today.

"There's so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It's one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually.

"He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with," Deepika said.

The actress was the only Indian star to have made it to Forbes' annual top-10 list which also included Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston and during the interview she also addressed the issue of gender pay gap.

"Do I fight for it? Yes, of course I fight for it," Deepika said. "But I fight for it silently. I fight for it through my work," she added.

"xXx: Return of Xander Cage" opened in theatres globally on January 20, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)